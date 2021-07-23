Heartland Votes
Advertisement

61 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 61 new cases of COVID-19, as of...
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 61 new cases of COVID-19, as of Friday, July 23.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 61 new cases of COVID-19, as of Friday, July 23.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 39
  • Total cases - 8,166
  • Total deaths - 131

Franklin County

  • New cases - 23
  • Total cases - 4,917
  • Total deaths - 70

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department, the...
9 employees released from hospital after explosion at Paducah Dippin’ Dots facility
Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash in McCracken County on Thursday morning.
Crews respond to 3-vehicle crash involving SEMI
The unanimous decision on Thursday sends the case back to Cole County Circuit Court.
Missouri Supreme Court reverses Medicaid expansion decision
A man shot at his home early on Thursday morning, July 22 has died.
Victim dies after early morning Paducah shooting
Teams from Arkansas headed to southwest Missouri to help fight rising cases of COVID-19.
Teams sent to southwest Mo. to help fight rising cases of COVID-19

Latest News

Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Friday, July 23.
Nearly 8K new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill. in the last week
The Southern Seven Health Department reports three more counties in its region were added to...
Southern 7 Health Dept.: 3 more counties added to warning level on COVID-19 risk metrics
Teams are headed to southwest Missouri on Friday to help fight surging cases of COVID-19.
Teams to arrive in southwest Mo. to help with surge of COVID-19 cases
According to the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office, court observes will not be allowed in...
Masks required, court observers not allowed at Dunklin Co. Justice Center