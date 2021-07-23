61 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 61 new cases of COVID-19, as of Friday, July 23.
A summary of the cases includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 39
- Total cases - 8,166
- Total deaths - 131
Franklin County
- New cases - 23
- Total cases - 4,917
- Total deaths - 70
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.