32 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Southern 7 Health Dept. region

The Southern Seven Health Department reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 in the region, as of Friday, July 23.(Southern Seven Health Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 in its region, as of Friday, July 23.

The health department also reported 13 newly recovered cases.

As of Friday, there were a total of 184 active cases of COVID-19 in the seven counties.

Southern Seven reported 37,745 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the vaccine first arrived on December 16, 2020.

Also on Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health added three more Southern Seven counties to the orange warning level for COVID-19 risk factors.

