Warm and Hazy Today

Mostly clear skies with temperatures in the 60s this morning. Fog will be an impact this morning especially during the predawn hours. Once the sun rises, it will look hazy at times as additional smoke continues to push further towards the surface in areas of the Heartland. It is not recommended to be outside if you have respiratory symptoms. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s/low 90s with heat index in the low/mid90s by the afternoon. A slight increase in clouds overnight with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Small daily chances for a few pop-up showers/storms through the rest of the week. Temperatures will continue to climb into the 90s over the weekend with feel like temps in the low 100s! It will be very hot and humid.

Above average temperatures will carry over into next week.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.