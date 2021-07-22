Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Veteran to host craft sale to benefit other veterans in southeast Mo.

Dustin Johnson is the owner of Workshop 22 in Benton, Missouri. He said the craft sale will...
Dustin Johnson is the owner of Workshop 22 in Benton, Missouri. He said the craft sale will help raise money for all veterans in the area.(KFVS)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A veteran in the Heartland is giving back to other veterans in the community.

“It may just be a small event from the outside looking in, but it’s huge for us.”

Dustin Johnson is the owner of Workshop 22 in Benton, Missouri. He said the craft sale will help raise money for all veterans in the area.

“It allows for us to continue with our food pantry and our clothing. It allows us to continue building a homeless house that we’re working on in the back of the building, said Johnson.

He said all proceeds go to the Workshop 22 veterans program.

Judy Scherer is one of 55 vendors participating in the event.

“I have a lot of veterans in my family that are deceased, and I know Dustin is a disabled veteran. And we owe those people so much for our freedom so anything that I can do. Plus, you get the best of all the worlds because it’s a good place to sell things because your right here by the interstate and you’re helping the veterans,” Scherer said.

The community can look forward to seeing crafts including jewelry, yard sale items, craft supplies, flea market items and food trucks.

“When I came back from overseas the third time, I had a very difficult time adjusting to what was going on here in southeast Missouri and this is just my way of being able to reach out to those who maybe as lost as I was or reach out to those who that may not have friends or family around anymore and bring them in and kind of let them know that they’ve got family here,” said Johnson.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department, the...
9 employees released from hospital after explosion at Paducah Dippin’ Dots facility
Governor Mike Parson announced a statewide COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.
Mo. Gov. Parson announces statewide vaccine incentive program
The Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary says five kittens and two adult cats were left in a closed...
Kittens left inside closed tote outside Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
The newly reported death brings the total number of deaths in Cape Girardeau County to 135.
1st death from COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co. since April
The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services is working with (RTA Police), to...
Do you know her? Officials need public’s help to identify baby found at RTA bus stop

Latest News

Stoddard County EMA Director Andrew Bohnert installs new weatherproof technology.
Stoddard Co., Mo. EMA upgrades storm tracker system
Photo courtesy of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet web site.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet installs permanent signs to direct traffic in I-24 work zone
Teams from Arkansas headed to southwest Missouri to help fight rising cases of COVID-19.
Teams sent to southwest Mo. to help fight rising cases of COVID-19
The Stoddard County EMA is upgrading its storm tracking system.
Stoddard Co. EMA upgrades storm tracking system
The Show Me Center is bring back live music after a hiatus during the pandemic.
Show Me Center brings back live music after pandemic hiatus