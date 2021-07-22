Teams sent to southwest Mo. to help fight rising cases of COVID-19

SOUTHWEST Mo. (KFVS) - More personnel and equipment is being directed to Springfield and Greene County to help fight COVID-19 and support the area health care system.

“Throughout this pandemic, we have worked with our local partners to provide support and resources as quickly as logistically possible, and that has not changed,” Governor Mike Parson said. “We are thankful for these medical professionals and the assistance they will provide in Southwest Missouri. We will continue to do all we can to support the Springfield area and surrounding communities as we experience this increase in COVID-19 spread.”

We have directed additional resources to Springfield- Greene County. Throughout this pandemic, we have worked with our local partners to provide support and resources as quickly as logistically possible. Release: https://t.co/oiWwFe0C15 pic.twitter.com/gPZfqTFNO9 — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 22, 2021

On Friday, July 23, ambulance strike teams are expected to arrive in Springfield. They will help area hospitals.

The teams consist of 10 advanced life support ambulances, 20 medical personnel, two strike team leaders and on logistics specialist.

The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency arranged the teams through an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request. It’s part of a mutual aid agreement among states for sharing critical resources when needed.

The governor’s office said the State of Arkansas Division of Emergency Management is fulfilling the request.

The teams would stay in Missouri for up to two weeks.

The state also requested similar teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, if needed.

Additionally, the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team is now providing equipment and personnel and working with Jordan Valley Health Center and other health care facilities in the area to support a Monoclonal Antibody Centralized Infusion Center.

The center is expected to start receiving patients on for therapy treatments on Friday, July 23.

According to the governor’s office, monoclonal antibodies are proteins that can help your body fight off COVID-19 and reduce the risk of severe disease and hospitalization, if administered to high-risk patients soon after diagnosis.

The ambulance strike teams and antibody infusion facility were part of a resource request made to the state of Missouri by Greene County on July 14.

On July 19, the county submitted a request to SEMA for a stand-alone Alternate Care Site.

The governor’s office said a hotel in Springfield was chosen by Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management to be converted into a medical facility for acute care or a as a step-down unit for COVID-19 patients.

SEMA escalated the request to FEMA.

