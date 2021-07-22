Heartland Votes
Advertisement

SIU students win NASA contest to design mining robots for the moon

Mayson Pine, a mechanical engineering student at Southern Illinois University Carbondale from...
Mayson Pine, a mechanical engineering student at Southern Illinois University Carbondale from Makanda, works on a drill press while building a prototype mining robot for NASA’s annual LUNABOTS competition.(Southern Illinois University Carbondale)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Southern Illinois University Carbondale team received first place in NASA’s annual robotics mining competition.

The contest, LUNABOTS, featured dozens of teams from around the country. It started last fall and recently ended with an awards ceremony.

A computer-aided drawing of prototype mining robot built by a team of student engineers at...
A computer-aided drawing of prototype mining robot built by a team of student engineers at Southern Illinois University Carbondale won the virtual competition at NASA’s annual LUNABOTS competition.(Southern Illinois University Carbondale)

Clark Lindsay, a senor in mechanical engineering and computer science and team leader from Creal Springs, said students receive practical experience in the full engineering lifecycle process.

A panel of judges from NASA scored the entries.

Lindsay said the competition required the teams to design and create a 3D computer-aided drawing of their own mining robot. They also had to write a research paper on the steps and reasoning they used to arrive at their design, as well as how they plan to improve the design next year.

“We were asked to present a design for a robot that can function on the moon, driving, avoiding obstacles and mining through a layer of dust, and then extracting gravel buried beneath the dust,” Lindsay said. “This is to simulate navigating and extracting ice from beneath the surface of the moon.”

Team members included majors in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, computer engineering and computer science programs.

Illinois

  • Clark Lindsay, Creal Springs, mechanical engineering and computer science
  • Mayson Pine, Makanda, mechanical engineering
  • Gretchen Volling, Joliet, computer engineering
  • David Kotarba, Elmwood Park, mechanical engineering
  • Jed Vergara, Beecher, electrical and computer engineering
  • Makenna Yergler, Metamora, electrical engineering
  • Jack Jarman, Benld, electrical engineering
  • Zachary Hughey, Carbondale, mechanical engineering

Wisconsin

  • Benjamin Trewin, Platteville, electrical and computer engineering

While this competition was virtual, the team members still built a physical prototype.

“It was built as a way for us to make sure that our virtual design was physically viable,” Lindsay said. “It allowed our team to maintain a working knowledge of the machinery we will need to use in making a full robot in the fall, and hopefully part of the prototype will be usable as a basis for the full robot when we start working on it,”

He said the team hoped to participate in the other robotic mining competition in the upcoming 2021-2022 cycle.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services is working with (RTA Police), to...
Do you know her? Officials need public’s help to identify baby found at RTA bus stop
Governor Mike Parson announced a statewide COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.
Mo. Gov. Parson announces statewide vaccine incentive program
According to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department, the...
Explosion at Paducah Dippin’ Dots facility injures 10
The Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary says five kittens and two adult cats were left in a closed...
Kittens left inside closed tote outside Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a COVID-19 hotspot advisory was...
COVID-19 ‘hotspot advisory’ issued for 3 central Mo. counties

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
An update on the Spanish Street Improvement Project on Wednesday, July 21.
Drone12: Construction on Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
According to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department, the...
Explosion at Paducah Dippin’ Dots facility injures 10
Construction continues on the Cape Girardeau courthouse on Wednesday, July 21.
Drone12: Cape Girardeau Courthouse construction