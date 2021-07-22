Heartland Votes
SIU to hold in-person open house for prospective students

The open house will be July 23, the first one at SIUC since November 2019.
The open house will be July 23, the first one at SIUC since November 2019.(Rusty Bailey | Rusty Bailey, SIUC Media & Commu)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University will host an open house for prospective students.

The free, day-long event is for students who will be new to SIU in fall 2022 or later and their families.

Located at the Banterra Center, events will include games, a student panel, campus tours, housing tours, a resource fair and more.

University leaders, faculty and staff will be available to answer any questions.

