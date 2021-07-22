SIU to hold in-person open house for prospective students
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University will host an open house for prospective students.
The open house will be July 23, the first one since November 2019.
The free, day-long event is for students who will be new to SIU in fall 2022 or later and their families.
Located at the Banterra Center, events will include games, a student panel, campus tours, housing tours, a resource fair and more.
University leaders, faculty and staff will be available to answer any questions.
