SIU to hold in-person open house for prospective students

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University will host an open house for prospective students.

The open house will be July 23, the first one since November 2019.

The free, day-long event is for students who will be new to SIU in fall 2022 or later and their families.

Located at the Banterra Center, events will include games, a student panel, campus tours, housing tours, a resource fair and more.

University leaders, faculty and staff will be available to answer any questions.

