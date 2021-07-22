Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Poplar Bluff man facing child porn charges

Joshua Thomas is facing multiple counts of child pornography possession.
Joshua Thomas is facing multiple counts of child pornography possession.(Poplar Bluff Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is facing multiple counts of child porn charges.

Joshua A. Thomas, 40, was charged with six counts of class B felony possession of child pornography and one count of class D felony possession of child pornography.

He remains in the Butler County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

According to police, a cyber tip on July 12 reporting uploaded files containing child pornography led to the investigation.

Investigators received search warrants for IP address information, as well as access to accounts. They then executed a search warrant at a home in the 2400 block of Thomas Street on July 15.

Police say several electronic devices were seized.

The SEMO Cyber Crimes lab found the presence of child porn and Thomas was arrested on Wednesday, July 21.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department, the...
9 employees released from hospital after explosion at Paducah Dippin’ Dots facility
Governor Mike Parson announced a statewide COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.
Mo. Gov. Parson announces statewide vaccine incentive program
The Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary says five kittens and two adult cats were left in a closed...
Kittens left inside closed tote outside Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
The newly reported death brings the total number of deaths in Cape Girardeau County to 135.
1st death from COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co. since April
The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services is working with (RTA Police), to...
Do you know her? Officials need public’s help to identify baby found at RTA bus stop

Latest News

A man shot at his home early on Thursday morning, July 22 has died.
Victim dies after early morning Paducah shooting
One Cape Girardeau resident felt she was misled by a website.
BBB: Read fine print before ordering online
According to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department, the...
9 employees released from hospital after explosion at Paducah Dippin’ Dots facility
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19