Poplar Bluff man facing child porn charges

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is facing multiple counts of child porn charges.

Joshua A. Thomas, 40, was charged with six counts of class B felony possession of child pornography and one count of class D felony possession of child pornography.

He remains in the Butler County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

According to police, a cyber tip on July 12 reporting uploaded files containing child pornography led to the investigation.

Investigators received search warrants for IP address information, as well as access to accounts. They then executed a search warrant at a home in the 2400 block of Thomas Street on July 15.

Police say several electronic devices were seized.

The SEMO Cyber Crimes lab found the presence of child porn and Thomas was arrested on Wednesday, July 21.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.