Perryville man sentenced to 15 years for child molestation

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for child molestation.

Timothy Brandes, 50, of Perryville, was sentenced for second-degree child molestation.

He previously served six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after a Cape Girardeau County jury found him guilty of two counts of forcible sodomy in 1995.

In both cases, the victims were 12 years old.

Charges against Brandes were filed on April 5 after officers found security camera video showing some of the acts of abuse.

Before charges were filed, the prosecuting attorney’s office said multiple witnesses notified law enforcement that Brandes had left the state with a large sum of money.

He turned himself in on April 10 after a nationwide search.

Brandes pleaded guilty on May 19 to one count of second-degree child molestation.

