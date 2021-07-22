Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Patients beg for COVID-19 vaccine just before intubation, doctor says

Dr. Brytney Cobia says she is admitting young, healthy people to the hospital with very serious...
Dr. Brytney Cobia says she is admitting young, healthy people to the hospital with very serious COVID-19 infections who beg for the vaccine just before they are intubated.(Lamaip | Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Gray News ) - A doctor from Grandview Medical Center in Alabama is trying to make an impact on Facebook to encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Brytney Cobia says she is admitting young, healthy people to the hospital with very serious COVID-19 infections.

These patients beg for the vaccine just before they are intubated, the doctor explained on social media.

“I hold their hand and tell them that I’m sorry, but it’s too late,” Cobia posted on Facebook.

I've made a LOT of progress encouraging people to get vaccinated lately!!! Do you want to know how? I'm admitting young...

Posted by Brytney Cobia on Sunday, July 18, 2021

Cobia shared a post from Dr. David B. Wilhelm who is predicting there’s a significant likelihood for people who have not had COVID-19 and are unvaccinated to catch the delta variant in the next 60-90 days.

As patients die, Cobia says she hugs their family members and tell them to honor their loved one by getting vaccinated.

“They cry and tell me they didn’t know,” Cobia wrote.

She said many family members say they thought it was a hoax or it was “just the flu.”

“I go back to my office, write their death note and say a small prayer that this loss will save more lives,” Corbia said.

Grandview Medical Center updated its visitor policy Thursday due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19. Everyone inside the hospital must wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, and patients may only have one visitor. Additionally, no children are allowed to visit.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department, the...
Explosion at Paducah Dippin’ Dots facility injures 10
Governor Mike Parson announced a statewide COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.
Mo. Gov. Parson announces statewide vaccine incentive program
The Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary says five kittens and two adult cats were left in a closed...
Kittens left inside closed tote outside Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
The newly reported death brings the total number of deaths in Cape Girardeau County to 135.
1st death from COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co. since April
The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services is working with (RTA Police), to...
Do you know her? Officials need public’s help to identify baby found at RTA bus stop

Latest News

According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content...
Major websites knocked offline
Give and Go Prepared Foods Corporation is voluntarily recalling the muffins, sold across the...
Packaged muffins recalled due to possible listeria contamination
Mo. Attorney General Eric Schmitt discussed a multi-million dollar opioid settlement.
Mo. Attorney General announces more than $500M in preliminary opioid settlement with distributors
FILE - In this June 25, 2021 photo, former Afghan interpreters hold placards during a...
House votes to evacuate more Afghan allies as US war ends
The U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport Bridge" is temporarily closed on Thursday, July 22.
U.S. 45 Ohio River ‘Brookport Bridge’ closure extended to 2pm