Paducah police investigating early morning shooting

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man hospitalized.

Officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of North 12th Street at 4:05 a.m. on Thursday, July 22.

They say they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot.

He was taken to an area hospital, then transferred to an out-of-state hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. You can also leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411.

