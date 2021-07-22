Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Paducah police investigating early morning shooting

Officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of North 12th Street at 4:05 a.m. on Thursday,...
Officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of North 12th Street at 4:05 a.m. on Thursday, July 22.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man hospitalized.

Officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of North 12th Street at 4:05 a.m. on Thursday, July 22.

They say they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot.

He was taken to an area hospital, then transferred to an out-of-state hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. You can also leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department, the...
Explosion at Paducah Dippin’ Dots facility injures 10
Governor Mike Parson announced a statewide COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.
Mo. Gov. Parson announces statewide vaccine incentive program
The Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary says five kittens and two adult cats were left in a closed...
Kittens left inside closed tote outside Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
The newly reported death brings the total number of deaths in Cape Girardeau County to 135.
1st death from COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co. since April
The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services is working with (RTA Police), to...
Do you know her? Officials need public’s help to identify baby found at RTA bus stop

Latest News

Mo. Attorney General Eric Schmitt discussed a multi-million dollar opioid settlement.
Mo. Attorney General announces more than $500M in preliminary opioid settlement with distributors
The U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport Bridge" is temporarily closed on Thursday, July 22.
U.S. 45 Ohio River ‘Brookport Bridge’ closure extended to 2pm
A jury found James Vanvactor, 49, of Grand Rivers, guilty of second-degree manslaughter and DUI.
Ky. man sentenced to 10 years in death of girlfriend
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced the state will receive approximately receive a...
Mo. Attorney General announces more than $500M in preliminary opioid settlement with distributors