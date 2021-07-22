Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Paducah man arrested in connection to trailer theft

Carl Morton was arrested in connection to a trailer theft investigation.
Carl Morton was arrested in connection to a trailer theft investigation.(McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection to a trailer theft investigation.

Carl Morton, 49, was charged with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 and first-degree criminal mischief.

He was also charged with warrants for failure to appear on a previous fleeing or evading and other felony criminal charges.

On Friday, July 16, McCracken County deputies say an enclosed trailer was reported stolen from a home on Lovelaceville Road.

Deputies reviewed surveillance video and recognized the vehicle that was involved in the theft.

On the same evening, they executed a search warrant at a home in the 2300 block of Monroe Street in Paducah.

During the search, detectives recovered the majority of the tools that were in the trailer, but did not find the trailer.

On Saturday, July 17, police officers found the trailer in a Paducah alley.

Officers returned to the home on Monroe Street to arrest the suspect.

After searching the home, they say they found Morton hiding in the attic of the home. After refusing to come out of the attic, Morton fell through the ceiling and was taken into custody.

He was taken to the McCracken County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services is working with (RTA Police), to...
Do you know her? Officials need public’s help to identify baby found at RTA bus stop
Governor Mike Parson announced a statewide COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.
Mo. Gov. Parson announces statewide vaccine incentive program
According to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department, the...
Explosion at Paducah Dippin’ Dots facility sends 10 to hospital
The Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary says five kittens and two adult cats were left in a closed...
Kittens left inside closed tote outside Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a COVID-19 hotspot advisory was...
COVID-19 ‘hotspot advisory’ issued for 3 central Mo. counties

Latest News

According to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department, the...
Explosion at Paducah Dippin’ Dots facility sends 10 to hospital
The State of Illinois will receive $121 million in federal funding to improve emergency...
Ill. receives $121M to improve emergency preparedness
A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for child molestation. (Source: Gray News)
Perryville man sentenced to 15 years for child molestation
The Southern Seven Health Department reported 37 new cases in its region, as of Wednesday, July...
37 new cases of COVID-19 in Southern 7 Health Dept. region