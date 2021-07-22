Paducah man arrested in connection to trailer theft

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection to a trailer theft investigation.

Carl Morton, 49, was charged with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 and first-degree criminal mischief.

He was also charged with warrants for failure to appear on a previous fleeing or evading and other felony criminal charges.

On Friday, July 16, McCracken County deputies say an enclosed trailer was reported stolen from a home on Lovelaceville Road.

Deputies reviewed surveillance video and recognized the vehicle that was involved in the theft.

On the same evening, they executed a search warrant at a home in the 2300 block of Monroe Street in Paducah.

During the search, detectives recovered the majority of the tools that were in the trailer, but did not find the trailer.

On Saturday, July 17, police officers found the trailer in a Paducah alley.

Officers returned to the home on Monroe Street to arrest the suspect.

After searching the home, they say they found Morton hiding in the attic of the home. After refusing to come out of the attic, Morton fell through the ceiling and was taken into custody.

He was taken to the McCracken County Jail.

