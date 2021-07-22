Mo. Attorney General to announce ‘major’ opioid settlement with distributors

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is expected to announce an opioid settlement with a number of distributors, including Johnson & Johnson, on Thursday morning, July 22.

The announcement on what Schmitt’s office calls a ‘major’ settlement is scheduled for 10 a.m. in St. Louis.

The settlement is expected to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars for Missouri.

The attorney general will be joined by families of victims of opioid abuse and overdose and others.

Several states and local governments filed a suit against the nation’s three biggest drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson to help pay to fix a nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis in the U.S.

Lawyers announced on Tuesday that they were on the verge of a $26 billion settlement.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 500,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. since 2000 have been linked to prescription opioids, heroin and synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl.

Opioid-related deaths reaches a record high in 2020.

