Ky. man sentenced to 10 years in death of girlfriend

GRAND RIVERS, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the death of his girlfriend.

A jury found James Vanvactor, 49, of Grand Rivers, guilty of second-degree manslaughter and DUI.

He was sentenced to 10 years, the maximum penalty for manslaughter under Kentucky law.

According to Commonwealth Attorney Daniel Boaz, the trial took three days and the jury returned the verdict in a few hours.

Vanvactor ran over Angela Hale at the Paducah/McCracken County Convention and Expo Center in October 2019.

Investigators said at the time there was video of Hale sitting down behind the RV. Vanvactor got into the RV and backed over her.

