Kentucky Transportation Cabinet installs permanent signs to direct traffic in I-24 work zone

Photo courtesy of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet web site.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Permanent signs have been installed to mark the emergency detour for the I-24 work zone.

The signs direct traffic along U.S. 68 and KY 139 between Exit 56 and Exit 65.

“When we have a crash or other emergency situation that blocks I-24 in the work zone, our people have to put up message boards and signs to mark the detour route,” KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat said.

The intention of the project is to reduce the number of police and rescue squad personnel required needed to help drivers

Engineers will consider whether to place signs along other routes parallel to I-24.

