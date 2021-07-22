Heartland Votes
Kentucky distributing state funding to city governments to offset COVID-19 expenses

(Gov. Andy Beshear)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear has announced that 157 million will be distributed to 360 non-entitlement cities.

The money is meant to offset the costs of COVID-19, such as personal protective equipment, vaccination clinics, loss of revenue, payroll, and more.

“Local governments have been important partners in our battle against COVID-19, and we know they have taken on great hardship and expenses to protect our people,” said Gov. Beshear. “I’m relieved our eligible city governments will receive these funds, because if we are to build a better Kentucky, we must ensure our communities are supported and positioned for growth.”

The Department for Local Government is tasked with delivering the funds, which will arrive as soon as next week.

