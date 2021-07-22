Ill. receives $121M to improve emergency preparedness
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The State of Illinois will receive $121 million in federal funding to improve emergency preparedness.
DHS awarded the following grants to Illinois:
- State Homeland Security Program - $14,427,260 to support the implementation of risk-driven, capabilities-based state homeland security strategies to address capability
- Urban Area Security Initiative - $68,000,000 to enhance regional preparedness and capabilities in the Chicago area
- Emergency Management Performance Grant - $13,730,502, including funding provided under the American Rescue Plan, to assist state, local, tribal and territorial governments in enhancing and sustaining all-hazards emergency management capabilities
- Nonprofit Security Grant Program - $8,636,669 to help 73 nonprofit and religious institutions, including churches, mosques, and synagogues across Illinois enhance security and preparedness
- Port Security Grant Program - $2,211,760 to help protect critical port infrastructure from terrorism, enhance maritime domain awareness, improve port-wide maritime security risk management, and maintain or re-establish maritime security mitigation protocols that support port recovery and resiliency capabilities
- Transit Security Grant Program - $13,963,049 for the Chicago Transit Authority to protect critical surface transportation and the traveling public from acts of terrorism and to increase the resilience of transit infrastructure
- Intercity Bus Security Grant Program - $36,466 for Aries Charter Transportation, Inc. to protect surface transportation infrastructure and the traveling public from acts of terrorism and to increase the resilience of transit infrastructure
The money, awarded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, will go to state and local authorities, nonprofits and religious institutions, transportation agencies and port facility operators.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.