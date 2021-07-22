Ill. receives $121M to improve emergency preparedness

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The State of Illinois will receive $121 million in federal funding to improve emergency preparedness.

DHS awarded the following grants to Illinois:

State Homeland Security Program - $14,427,260 to support the implementation of risk-driven, capabilities-based state homeland security strategies to address capability

Urban Area Security Initiative - $68,000,000 to enhance regional preparedness and capabilities in the Chicago area

Emergency Management Performance Grant - $13,730,502, including funding provided under the American Rescue Plan, to assist state, local, tribal and territorial governments in enhancing and sustaining all-hazards emergency management capabilities

Nonprofit Security Grant Program - $8,636,669 to help 73 nonprofit and religious institutions, including churches, mosques, and synagogues across Illinois enhance security and preparedness

Port Security Grant Program - $2,211,760 to help protect critical port infrastructure from terrorism, enhance maritime domain awareness, improve port-wide maritime security risk management, and maintain or re-establish maritime security mitigation protocols that support port recovery and resiliency capabilities

Transit Security Grant Program - $13,963,049 for the Chicago Transit Authority to protect critical surface transportation and the traveling public from acts of terrorism and to increase the resilience of transit infrastructure