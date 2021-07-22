Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ill. receives $121M to improve emergency preparedness

The State of Illinois will receive $121 million in federal funding to improve emergency...
The State of Illinois will receive $121 million in federal funding to improve emergency preparedness. (Source: stock image/Pexels)(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The State of Illinois will receive $121 million in federal funding to improve emergency preparedness.

DHS awarded the following grants to Illinois:

  • State Homeland Security Program - $14,427,260 to support the implementation of risk-driven, capabilities-based state homeland security strategies to address capability
  • Urban Area Security Initiative - $68,000,000 to enhance regional preparedness and capabilities in the Chicago area
  • Emergency Management Performance Grant - $13,730,502, including funding provided under the American Rescue Plan, to assist state, local, tribal and territorial governments in enhancing and sustaining all-hazards emergency management capabilities
  • Nonprofit Security Grant Program - $8,636,669 to help 73 nonprofit and religious institutions, including churches, mosques, and synagogues across Illinois enhance security and preparedness
  • Port Security Grant Program - $2,211,760 to help protect critical port infrastructure from terrorism, enhance maritime domain awareness, improve port-wide maritime security risk management, and maintain or re-establish maritime security mitigation protocols that support port recovery and resiliency capabilities
  • Transit Security Grant Program - $13,963,049 for the Chicago Transit Authority to protect critical surface transportation and the traveling public from acts of terrorism and to increase the resilience of transit infrastructure
  • Intercity Bus Security Grant Program - $36,466 for Aries Charter Transportation, Inc. to protect surface transportation infrastructure and the traveling public from acts of terrorism and to increase the resilience of transit infrastructure

The money, awarded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, will go to state and local authorities, nonprofits and religious institutions, transportation agencies and port facility operators.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services is working with (RTA Police), to...
Do you know her? Officials need public’s help to identify baby found at RTA bus stop
Governor Mike Parson announced a statewide COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.
Mo. Gov. Parson announces statewide vaccine incentive program
According to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department, the...
Explosion at Paducah Dippin’ Dots facility sends 10 to hospital
The Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary says five kittens and two adult cats were left in a closed...
Kittens left inside closed tote outside Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a COVID-19 hotspot advisory was...
COVID-19 ‘hotspot advisory’ issued for 3 central Mo. counties

Latest News

Boil orders for the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)
Current boil water orders in the Heartland
The Southern Seven Health Department reported 37 new cases in its region, as of Wednesday, July...
37 new cases of COVID-19 in Southern 7 Health Dept. region
Southern Seven Health Department checking their West Nile Virus traps.
West Nile Virus testing in southern Illinois
Thanks to a donation, the Herrin Fire Department bought a fire extinguisher training system.
Herrin Fire Dept. buys fire extinguisher training system with donation