Hazy skies will continue into tomorrow. Much warmer this weekend.

By Grant Dade
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We continued to see smoke across the area creating very hazy skies. This smoke will continue to hang around the next 36 hours or so. Temperatures this evening will remain warm, slowly falling through the 80s. Lows buy morning will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and very warm. A weak frontal boundary across Southeast Missouri will cause a few isolated thunderstorms to develop. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with the heat index reaching the lower to middle 90s.

The weekend still appears to be hot and humid across the Heartland. A weak front will move into the area late Sunday. This will allow for a few storms to develop. Highs over the weekend will reach the lower to middle 90s with the heat index ranging between 101 and 107 degrees.

