Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Giant video screen collapses ahead of music festival in South Florida

No one was hurt
Organizers say the giant screen will be fixed before the music festival starts on Friday.
Organizers say the giant screen will be fixed before the music festival starts on Friday.(Source: Hard Rock Stadium)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - No one was injured after a giant video screen collapsed outside Hard Rock Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“In case you see it on the news, a screen fell down at one of our stages,” the festival said on Twitter. “Nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow. The show goes on!”

The three-day festival features A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone.

BREAKING: A giant video wall has collapsed at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival in...

Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Thursday, July 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department, the...
9 employees released from hospital after explosion at Paducah Dippin’ Dots facility
Governor Mike Parson announced a statewide COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.
Mo. Gov. Parson announces statewide vaccine incentive program
The Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary says five kittens and two adult cats were left in a closed...
Kittens left inside closed tote outside Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
The newly reported death brings the total number of deaths in Cape Girardeau County to 135.
1st death from COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co. since April
The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services is working with (RTA Police), to...
Do you know her? Officials need public’s help to identify baby found at RTA bus stop

Latest News

Stoddard County EMA Director Andrew Bohnert installs new weatherproof technology.
Stoddard Co., Mo. EMA upgrades storm tracker system
Photo courtesy of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet web site.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet installs permanent signs to direct traffic in I-24 work zone
Teams from Arkansas headed to southwest Missouri to help fight rising cases of COVID-19.
Teams sent to southwest Mo. to help fight rising cases of COVID-19
The Stoddard County EMA is upgrading its storm tracking system.
Stoddard Co. EMA upgrades storm tracking system
The Show Me Center is bring back live music after a hiatus during the pandemic.
Show Me Center brings back live music after pandemic hiatus