First Alert: Warm and hazy afternoon

(KFVS) - Patchy, light fog developed overnight in parts of the Heartland. Fog could be dense in some spots.

Skies will be mostly clear this morning with temperatures in the 60s.

These cooler, but muggy temps won’t stick around long.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s to low 90s, but it will feel more like the low to mid 90s by the afternoon.

Skies will be sunny, but it will be hazy due to smoke from wildfires in the Pacific northwest and Canada.

Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says it is not recommended to be outside if you have respiratory concerns.

Clouds will slightly increase overnight with temps dropping into the upper 60s to low 70s.

There are a few small daily chances for a few pop-up showers and storms the rest of the week.

It will also be very hot and humid.

Afternoon highs will climb into the 90s this weekend with feel like temps in the low 100s.

Above average temperatures will stick around into next week.

