First Alert Thursday Outlook

Smoke, haze, humidity.....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
After a slightly cooler and less humid start to the week, we’re gradually getting back to ‘normal’ with higher temps and more humidity. Highs today will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, with H.I. numbers topping out in the 90s. Friday will see temps and dew points creep up another degree or two. Another ongoing issue is the smoke and haze due to western fires. This smoke has been steered over a plains ridge and then southeast into the eastern U.S. As our pattern begins to shift, we should see winds aloft become more southerly, which should start to push the smoke off to the northeast with time.

From late in the weekend and into early next week, thunderstorm chances will increase just a bit with more moisture and weak weather disturbances moving in from the west. No major system appear headed our way, but we should see a few isolated afternoon/evening storms begin to develop Sunday into Monday.

