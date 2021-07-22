Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Crews respond to 3-vehicle crash involving SEMI

Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash in McCracken County on Thursday morning.
Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash in McCracken County on Thursday morning.(WAVE 3 News)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers in McCracken County were asked to avoid the 9700 block of Blandville Road due to a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning, July 22.

This is between Gholson Road and Fisher Road.

First responders are on the scene.

Injuries have been reported, but it is not clear how many are hurt or the extent of their injuries.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, it took crews approximately 45 minutes to remove a SEMI and two other vehicles from the scene.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department, the...
Explosion at Paducah Dippin’ Dots facility injures 10
Governor Mike Parson announced a statewide COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.
Mo. Gov. Parson announces statewide vaccine incentive program
The Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary says five kittens and two adult cats were left in a closed...
Kittens left inside closed tote outside Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
The newly reported death brings the total number of deaths in Cape Girardeau County to 135.
1st death from COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co. since April
The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services is working with (RTA Police), to...
Do you know her? Officials need public’s help to identify baby found at RTA bus stop

Latest News

The state-funded repairs are also designed to make the walkways safer and more accessible for...
Mo. Dept. of Transportation making sidewalk improvements in Perry County
Equipment for drilling of support pilings for the main piers for the New U.S. 60 Cumberland...
Construction on new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge ahead of schedule
Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 7/21
Paducah Power crews had to make repairs to a utility pole following a crash on Irvin Cobb Drive...
Downed power lines, broken utility pole blocked Paducah road