Crews respond to 3-vehicle crash involving SEMI

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers in McCracken County were asked to avoid the 9700 block of Blandville Road due to a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning, July 22.

This is between Gholson Road and Fisher Road.

First responders are on the scene.

Injuries have been reported, but it is not clear how many are hurt or the extent of their injuries.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, it took crews approximately 45 minutes to remove a SEMI and two other vehicles from the scene.

