Heartland Votes
Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held at Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. locations

Some COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held in southern Illinois.
Some COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held in southern Illinois.(waff)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - Some COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held in southern Illinois.

The clinics will be held:

  • Monday - Marion office from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Tuesdays - Benton office from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the Illinois Department of Public Health vaccination programs will host the clinics in Franklin County and Williamson County.

The Bi-County Health Department said the region is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases. They encourage everyone to get vaccinated.

Vaccinations are for those 12 years of age and older. Those 12-17 years old must have a parent/legal guardian present at the time of vaccination.

You can schedule your vaccination appointment on the Bi-County website. Just select COVID-19 Vaccine at the top of the page. You can also call the health department office at 618-993-8111.

They said the Marion Walmart is offering weekend COVID-19 clinics. You can visit the Walmart website to schedule an appointment or call 618-997-2021 for more information.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department, the...
Explosion at Paducah Dippin’ Dots facility injures 10
Governor Mike Parson announced a statewide COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.
Mo. Gov. Parson announces statewide vaccine incentive program
The Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary says five kittens and two adult cats were left in a closed...
Kittens left inside closed tote outside Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
The newly reported death brings the total number of deaths in Cape Girardeau County to 135.
1st death from COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co. since April
The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services is working with (RTA Police), to...
Do you know her? Officials need public’s help to identify baby found at RTA bus stop

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The unanimous decision on Thursday sends the case back to Cole County Circuit Court.
Missouri Supreme Court reverses Medicaid expansion decision
The Carter County Health Center said with the county’s increase in cases, they are relatively...
3 cases of COVID-19 Delta variant reported in Carter Co., Mo.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced the state will receive approximately receive a...
Mo. Attorney General announces more than $500M in preliminary opioid settlement with distributors