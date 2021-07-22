COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held at Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. locations

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - Some COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held in southern Illinois.

The clinics will be held:

Monday - Marion office from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesdays - Benton office from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the Illinois Department of Public Health vaccination programs will host the clinics in Franklin County and Williamson County.

The Bi-County Health Department said the region is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases. They encourage everyone to get vaccinated.

Vaccinations are for those 12 years of age and older. Those 12-17 years old must have a parent/legal guardian present at the time of vaccination.

You can schedule your vaccination appointment on the Bi-County website. Just select COVID-19 Vaccine at the top of the page. You can also call the health department office at 618-993-8111.

They said the Marion Walmart is offering weekend COVID-19 clinics. You can visit the Walmart website to schedule an appointment or call 618-997-2021 for more information.

