BBB: Read fine print before ordering online

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Buyer beware, in a time where scams and fraudulent activity runs rampant across the internet, sometimes the purchaser needs to read the fine print before placing an online order.

One Cape Girardeau resident felt she was misled.

“I want them to be put out of business and I want my money back,” said Lily Vandenbosch.

She said at the height of the pandemic, afraid to be in public, she went online and ordered a rapid COVID-19 test.

“So I ordered it for $11.40.”

And after a few weeks of waiting, she found a package in her mailbox full of several items she never even used.

“By the time I got this, I’d already been tested, and then I had already gotten my shots,” she said.

She said the time it took to get the test wasn’t the problem, it was how a $12 test ended up costing her more than $120.

“The same company I ordered the test from, that was charging my account for $19.95 every month,” she said.

After an investigation, it was confirmed the charges were valid, because unfortunately, she had signed up for a subscription service.

“So anytime that you purchase anything online, what you want to do is make sure that you look over all the fine print. Make sure that you know what you are signing up for. In this case, it was a subscription website.”

Better Business Bureau Director Whitney Quick said before you purchase anything online, make sure the website is secure, and be cautious of entering your personal information.

If you think you’ve been scammed, she said you can go to BBB.org to report it.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.