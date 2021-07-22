After months of Covid restrictions Queen tribute band says ‘The Show Must Go On’ at the Show Me Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Show Me Center is bringing back live music after a pandemic hiatus.

The act, One Night of Queen Performed by Gary Mullen and The Works, is one of the first internationals bands to tour the United States since March 2020.

Front man Gary Mullen performing as Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury. (Courtesy: One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen and the Works)

“This is the first touring show we’ve had since February 2020,” said Show Me Center Director Wil Gorman. “So, we’re quite excited.”

Gary Mullen and The Works will take the Show Me Center stage Saturday July 24 at 8 p.m. performing the songs of legendary rock band Queen.

“It’s a really nice show that really takes you back in time to how Queen performed,” said Gorman. “This is going to be only the second show that’s going to be in the United States since March 2020 from the United Kingdom, and it’s coming to Cape Girardeau.”

The band traveled from the United Kingdom to the United States earlier this week.

In order to perform, band members say they had to get tested for Covid-19 and remain in quarantine for a full week prior to their first show.

Gary Mullen, who sings and acts the part of Queen front man Freddie Mercury, along with his bandmates are among the first international performers to play on U.S. soil since Covid-19 restrictions shut down overseas travel.

The pandemic also shut down live music across Europe. That’s why Mullen, of Glasgow, Scotland, said he can’t wait to be on stage again.

“Our first show in America in 16 months will be Friday night in Moline [Illinois] and we are so excited about it. It’s going to be quite emotional,” Mullen said. “This is our fourteenth tour in America, and we are so excited to be here doing it again.”

Mullen dons a mustache, wig and makeup to bring to life Queen’s epic lead singer. The energetic, often wildly theatrical Freddie Mercury is widely considered one of the greatest rock performers of all time. Mullen said he does his best to portray Mercury just as he was on stage.

“It’s a bombastic fun evening and I think now more than ever people want to be entertained,” said Mullen. “They want to see live music, and they want joy in their lives and positivity.”

Mullen said we’ve all been living “Under Pressure” amidst the pandemic. It’s his goal to entertain a crowd that wants to break free and have fun after a long year of pandemic restrictions.

“It’s been tough. The last 16, 17 months have been tough,” said Mullen. “We say come along with us, because we are going to have the most fun on stage, and hopefully that will transfer to the audience as well.”

Tickets are on sale now at the Show Me Center box office, or online at ShowMeCenter.biz

Seating at the show will be limited to half capacity to allow for social distancing.

