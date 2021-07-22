$75M invested to help renovate Ky. vocational schools

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - A commission is now accepting applications for $75 million grants for vocational school upgrades.

It’s part of Governor Andy Beshear’s Better Kentucky Plan.

The Kentucky School Facilities Construction Commission is accepting applications for the grants.

“Vocational schools play a crucial role preparing our people for the jobs of today and tomorrow,” said Governor Beshear. “My administration will always put education first, and that includes making sure our school facilities have the structural upgrades and technology needed to serve our students into the future.”

Eligible schools can apply for up to $10 million for renovations.

Applications will be accepted through 4:30 p.m. on Friday, August 13.

The application was sent to individual districts that qualify for the funding pool. Funding will be awarded by the SFCC on September 1.

According to Beshear’s office, Local Area Vocational Education Centers that are district-operated career and technical centers and included in district facility plans are eligible to apply for funding to cover the cost of renovations, which include updating, expanding, repairing, replacing or rebuilding a structure.

Each district may receive no more than one funding award.

Applicants will be scored on the following criteria:

Age of current vocational education facility

Financial need

Enrollment in job creation and training programs as a percentage of total district enrollment

Unemployment rate by county as of May 2021

Quality of the planning and district facility plan

Applications and other documentation should be emailed to Chelsey.Couch@ky.gov before the August 13 deadline, and mailed to 700 Louisville Road, Carriage House, Frankfort, Ky.

Incomplete applications will not be considered for funding.

