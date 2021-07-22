Heartland Votes
Advertisement

3 cases of COVID-19 Delta variant reported in Carter Co., Mo.

The Carter County Health Center said with the county’s increase in cases, they are relatively...
The Carter County Health Center said with the county’s increase in cases, they are relatively sure the Delta variant has been in the county for some time.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Three recent cases of COVID-19 were confirmed to be the Delta variant, according to the Carter County Health Center.

They said the three samples were randomly chosen from samples sent to the SPHL.

The health center said with the county’s increase in cases, they are relatively sure the Delta variant has been in the county for some time.

They ask everyone to wear a mask when in a crowd, wash your hands and use social distancing as preventative measures.

You can call the Carter County Health Center at 573-323-4413 for information on getting vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department, the...
Explosion at Paducah Dippin’ Dots facility injures 10
Governor Mike Parson announced a statewide COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.
Mo. Gov. Parson announces statewide vaccine incentive program
The Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary says five kittens and two adult cats were left in a closed...
Kittens left inside closed tote outside Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
The newly reported death brings the total number of deaths in Cape Girardeau County to 135.
1st death from COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co. since April
The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services is working with (RTA Police), to...
Do you know her? Officials need public’s help to identify baby found at RTA bus stop

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The unanimous decision on Thursday sends the case back to Cole County Circuit Court.
Missouri Supreme Court reverses Medicaid expansion decision
Some COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held in southern Illinois.
COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held at Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. locations
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced the state will receive approximately receive a...
Mo. Attorney General announces more than $500M in preliminary opioid settlement with distributors