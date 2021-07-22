3 cases of COVID-19 Delta variant reported in Carter Co., Mo.

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Three recent cases of COVID-19 were confirmed to be the Delta variant, according to the Carter County Health Center.

They said the three samples were randomly chosen from samples sent to the SPHL.

The health center said with the county’s increase in cases, they are relatively sure the Delta variant has been in the county for some time.

They ask everyone to wear a mask when in a crowd, wash your hands and use social distancing as preventative measures.

You can call the Carter County Health Center at 573-323-4413 for information on getting vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.