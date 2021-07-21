Heartland Votes
Advertisement

West Nile Virus testing in southern Illinois

By Colin Baillie
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - With all the focus on the pandemic, Heartland health experts do not want you to forget about another dangerous virus we face every summer.

That virus is known as West Nile.

So far, two mosquitoes caught in traps came back positive for the infectious disease.

“One was in Pope County and one was in Massac County,” said Shawnna Rhine, outreach coordinator for the Southern Seven Health Department.

Rhine said there’s no way of knowing if we’re in for a bad mosquito season, but because they have had those two positive tests, she said they will assume there could be more.

“One of the biggest things you can do is make sure there is no standing water on your property, maybe kiddie pools, bird feeders things of that nature. You want to make sure that those are emptied out each day,” Rhine explained.

And if you can’t do that, she said they can help you.

“You can contact your local health department and they can come out and put larvicide in the water for you,” said Rhine.

She said West Nile may not be virus that’s top of mind right now, but she wanted you to know their effort to test for it continues.

“So whenever we do have a positive case, we want to make sure people are a little more vigilant in their area and doing all that they can,” she said.

Southern Seven’s testing continues through mid-September.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services is working with (RTA Police), to...
Do you know her? Officials need public’s help to identify baby found at RTA bus stop
Governor Mike Parson announced a statewide COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.
Mo. Gov. Parson announces statewide vaccine incentive program
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a COVID-19 hotspot advisory was...
COVID-19 ‘hotspot advisory’ issued for 3 central Mo. counties
The Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary says five kittens and two adult cats were left in a closed...
Kittens left inside closed tote outside Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
Blue pills are apparently made of potent fentanyl that can cause some to overdose with only...
DEA agents in Missouri-area seize record number of fentanyl

Latest News

The state-funded repairs are also designed to make the walkways safer and more accessible for...
Mo. Dept. of Transportation making sidewalk improvements in Perry County
According to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department, the...
Explosion at Paducah Dippin’ Dots facility sends 10 to hospital
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Fighting mosquitoes in southern Illinois.
Fighting mosquitoes in southern Ill.