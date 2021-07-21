Warmer weather ahead for the rest of the week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed a comfortable day across the Heartland as slightly drier air and below average temperatures were the rule this afternoon. We are seeing mid level smoke across the area from wild fires across the Pacific northwest and Canada. Upper level winds will move this smoke out of the Heartland over the next couple of days. Temperatures will remain comfortable this evening. Lows by morning will drop into the middle 60s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant. The humidity will increase slightly towards the end of the day. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The heat index will reach the lower 90s.

As we head towards the weekend, an area of high pressure in the mid levels of the atmosphere will move closer to the Heartland. This will allow for temperatures to be much warmer and the humidity will be higher. Highs will reach the lower to middle 90s with the heat index approaching 105 degrees.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.