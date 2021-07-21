Heartland Votes
Temperatures on the rise across the Heartland.

By Grant Dade
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. It was another pleasant day for late July across the area with temperatures in the upper 80s and the heat index in the lower 90s. This evening will be mostly clear but there will be some smoke across the area from the western wild fires. Lows will range from the middle 60s north to the near 70 far south.

Thursday will start off with with a few areas of patchy fog and mild conditions. Skies will remain sunny for most of the day however, smoke will likely reach the lower layer of the atmosphere. So skies will appear hazy during the afternoon. We could see an isolated storms as well but most areas will remain dry. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with the heat index in the lower 90s.

The heat will continue to build into the area as we head into the weekend. High temperatures will reach the lower to middle 90s through the weekend with the heat index approaching 105 degrees on Sunday. We will likely see heat advisories issued for much of the area on Sunday.

