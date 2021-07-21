Slightly Warmer Outside Today

With widespread cooler temperatures in the 60s, light to patchy fog will form during the early morning hours in areas where winds are calm. It will be slightly hazy at times again today due to smoke from the wildfires in western portions of the United States and Canada moving over the Heartland. Overall, mostly sunny skies today with temperatures climbing back near average in the upper 80s by the afternoon. Temperatures slightly warm tonight back into the upper 60s and low 70s but staying mostly clear.

Winds shifting out of the south will start to make it feel overly humid outside heading towards the end of the week. This will also help a few pop-up showers/storms, but chances are limited. The weekend will be very uncomfortable with heat indices in the upper 90s to low 100s by Sunday. It looks like this will linger into next week as well.

-Lisa

