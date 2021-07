PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Pinckneyville Chamber of Commerce announced the summer event “Stay-Cation-in-the-Ville” for July 24.

Some of the events will include a sidewalk chalk contest at 11 a.m., a cutest dog contest at 1:30 p.m. and a comedian at 6 p.m.

There will also be coupons to local businesses.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.