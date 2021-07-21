Mo. Dept. of Transportation making sidewalk improvements in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - It will soon be easier to take a walk around Perryville.

State-funded repairs were designed to make walkways safer and more accessible for those with disabilities.

“It’ll make it easier for people to walk along the sidewalks.”

The Missouri Department of Transportation is making repairs to sidewalks along U.S. 61 in Perryville.

Area engineer, Brian Okenfuss, said the improvement will meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

“Especially for those in wheelchairs, the project a couple of years ago, what we did was we fixed the cross slope of the sidewalks, which make it a lot easier for someone in a wheelchair to travel down the sidewalks,” said Okenfuss.

The sidewalk runs near this ice cream shop.

“I think it’s a great idea that effort is being put into sidewalks for all kinds of people accessible for them to be used,” said Brittany Arena, employee at Cone or Cup.

Okenfuss said the sidewalks in Perryville are part of a larger project.

He said MoDOT is spending a million dollars to make these improvements. The department is having to go back and make additional repairs to the sidewalk.

“Those repairs were necessary because the sidewalk expanded, it pushed up some of the panels which made the sidewalks no longer traversable, so we went in and fixed those panels that had raised up,” Okenfuss said.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.