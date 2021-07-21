Man found guilty on 10 counts in kidnapping, battery case that crossed state lines

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Prosecutor tells us that Quinton Jennings has been found guilty.

That verdict happened overnight.

Officials say he was found guilty on 10 separate counts, including kidnapping, criminal confinement, aggravated battery, domestic battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in a serious bodily injury as well as the habitual offender enhancement.

Quinton Jennings was the man accused of kidnapping a woman and small child in 2019 in Evansville, then traveling to Illinois.

The case was in Franklin County, Illinois, but court officials say they chose not to prosecute. Instead, it was sent back to Indiana.

Court records show it was opened in Posey County in April of 2021.

They show the trial started July 12.

Authorities say the woman was badly hurt by Jennings and had to be flown to the hospital.

His sentencing hearing has not been scheduled yet.

Vanderburgh County court records show 60 case numbers where Jennings was either arrested or cited since 2005.

Those different arrests include rape, criminal confinement, burglary, battery and gun charges.

Quinton Jennings. (Posey County Prosecutor.)

