Herrin Fire Dept. buys fire extinguisher training system with donation

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Thanks to a donation, the fire department bought a fire extinguisher training system.

They said the intelligent training system will be used to teach how to effectively use a fire extinguisher. It will be used to train workers at businesses, students at schools and the public at fire prevention events.

The system uses sensor technology to detect how well you use the fire extinguisher. It can sense if the user has aimed at the base of the fire, is properly squeezing the extinguisher handle and is properly sweeping the nozzle of the extinguisher.

The fire department was able to buy the system thanks to a donation from the Living for Gavin non-profit and money raised from their annual chili dinners.

