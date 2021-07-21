Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heat index values in the triple digits return by the weekend

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today will be a little hotter and stickier than the previous days, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances still remain extremely limited for your Wednesday evening and Thursday plans. In fact, Thursday looks like a repeat of the type of weather we will have today. Temperatures continue to climb Friday and through the weekend. Feels like numbers will climb too, with triple digit heat index values back. In fact, over the weekend there will be some isolated showers and thunderstorms but the bigger story will be the heat. Heat index values will range from 100 to 107 degrees on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services is working with (RTA Police), to...
Do you know her? Officials need public’s help to identify baby found at RTA bus stop
Governor Mike Parson will announce a new director of the Department of Health and Senior...
Gov. Parson to announce new Mo. DHSS director, vaccine incentive program
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a COVID-19 hotspot advisory was...
COVID-19 ‘hotspot advisory’ issued for 3 central Mo. counties
Blue pills are apparently made of potent fentanyl that can cause some to overdose with only...
DEA agents in Missouri-area seize record number of fentanyl
This school year, Kingston can show off a new wardrobe and an extra boost of confidence.
Community raises money for young boy bullied at school for his clothes

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 7/21.
First Alert noon forecast on 7/21
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Slightly Warmer Outside Today
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 7/21
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 7/21
Your First Alert forecast at 10 p.m. on 7/20.
First Alert 10pm forecast on 7/20