Heat index values in the triple digits return by the weekend

Today will be a little hotter and stickier than the previous days, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances still remain extremely limited for your Wednesday evening and Thursday plans. In fact, Thursday looks like a repeat of the type of weather we will have today. Temperatures continue to climb Friday and through the weekend. Feels like numbers will climb too, with triple digit heat index values back. In fact, over the weekend there will be some isolated showers and thunderstorms but the bigger story will be the heat. Heat index values will range from 100 to 107 degrees on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.