Heartland store owner recommends teachers shop early for supplies

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Teachers are preparing for students to fill their classrooms again, but they may have a harder time getting their hands on supplies.

“This is our space but we get to make it our own,” said Tyler Lappe, a third grade teacher.

Lappe teaches at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. He said one of his biggest tasks is setting up his classroom.

“You’re going to spend 8 hours a day, 9 months a year, you want to make it your own and you want it to be something that you feel good about coming into everyday,” Lappe said.

He explained he normally waits a couple weeks before the school year to search for items.

However, an area store owners advised teachers get an early start.

“Shipping times are stretched out right now, a lot of stuff is going out of stock quicker. We couldn’t get some things, so especially if you are out for that specific thing, I’d get out early and get it done now,” said Tyler Young.

Young, owner of “The Teacher’s Store” in Marion, noticed companies cutting back on certain products.

“Probably more of the storage and plastic items and things like that we’re not getting as many of,“ Young said.

Most teachers pay for their own decorations and supplies. Lappe said for newer teachers that can cost from $500 to $1,000.

“If you know you have some big purchase items, you kind of have to plan ahead for your budget, and know what it’s going to take to pay for those items if you’re paying for them out of your pocket or if the district id willing to pay for it,” Lappe said.

He said despite the difficulties, he’s ready to make his classroom a welcoming space for himself and his students.

“I’ve learned through the years, you get them involved in the decorating process and allow them to put their artwork up, and they take more pride in the space as well,” Lappe said.

Jefferson Elementary returns to school on August 24.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.