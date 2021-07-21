Heartland Votes
Gov. Parson announces new director of Mo. Dept. of Health and Senior Services

Governor Mike Parson announced he selected Donald G. Kauerauf to be the next director, effective September 1.(Office of Missouri Governor Mike Parson)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced a new director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

During a news conference at the State Capitol on Wednesday, July 21, the governor announced he selected Donald G. Kauerauf to be the next director, effective September 1.

“We are excited to welcome Don to Missouri and look forward to the great work he is sure to accomplish in service to all Missourians,” Governor Parson said. “Don is no stranger to state government and has more than 30 years of experience in public health and emergency management with the state of Illinois. It is obvious that he has a firm grasp on public health issues and the COVID-19 crisis, and we are confident in his ability to lead DHSS.”

Kauerauf served as the assistant director of the Illinois Department of Public Health from 2016 until his retirement in 2018.

More recently, he was selected to chair the Illinois Terrorism Task Force and has served in that position throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also served as deputy to the Illinois Governor’s Homeland Security Advisor and Policy Advisor to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director.

“It is an honor to be appointed by the Governor as the new Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services,” Kauerauf said. “I’m looking forward to working with public health agencies, healthcare providers, and communities to build upon the great work that has been initiated in Missouri to address the current COVID-19 situation. At the same time, I’ll work to make available critical preventative programs and services to increase the health and safety of all Missourians.”

Kauerauf holds a Bachelor of Science in occupational safety and health from Illinois State University.

