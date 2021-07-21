Heartland Votes
First Alert: Hazy, but mostly sunny

A hot sunny day along the Current River in Doniphan, Mo. (Source: CNews/Patricia Galbraith)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Light to patchy fog is possible this morning due to widespread cooler temperatures in the 60s.

Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says today will be hazy at times due to smoke from the wildfires across the Pacific northwest and Canada.

Overall, this afternoon will be mostly sunny with temperatures climbing back to near average in the upper 80s.

Humidity will be more noticeable toward the end of the day.

Tonight will be slightly warmer in the upper 60s to low 70s. Skies will be mostly clear.

Winds from the south will make the Heartland feel more muggy toward the end of the week. This will also allow for a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms, but chances are slim.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, with heat indices in the lower 90s.

Heat and humidity sticks with us into the weekend.

The heat index will reach the upper 90s to low 100s by Sunday.

This trend will linger into next week.

