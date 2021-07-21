Current River State Park to host ‘Journaling through Time’ workshop

SALEM, Mo. (KFVS) - You can learn about journaling and its similarities and differences during a workshop at Current River State Park.

The workshop will start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 3. It is approximately two hours long.

According to Missouri State Parks, the class will introduce participants to nature journaling, but not just using words or drawings.

You will receive a starter journal.

Organizers say you should wear good walking shoes and bring a water bottle and snacks.

Space is limited and registration is required.

Those interested in attending should call Connie at 573-751-1224 or email connie.weber@dnr.mo.gov to register.

Current River State Park is located at 11053 CR 19D in Salem, Mo.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines.

