COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held in southern Ill.

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Four COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held in southern Illinois.

July 22

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hardin County Office in Elizabethtown - Clinic will be indoors in the front lobby. The second dose will be scheduled for Aug. 19. You can register online.

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Pope County Developmental Services in Golconda - Clinic will take place indoors in the expansion area. The second dose will be scheduled for Aug. 19. You can register online.

July 29

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Autumn Ridge in Vienna - Clinic will take place outdoors under the main entrance canopy. The dose will be scheduled for Aug. 26. You can register online.

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Alexander County Office in Cairo - Clinic will take place indoors in the front lobby. The second dose will be scheduled for Aug. 26. You can register online.

Arrowleaf partnered with the Illinois Department of Public Health to host the clinics.

They’re open to anyone wanting the vaccine. It is free and no insurance information will be requested.

You can register online, but walk-ins are welcomed.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.