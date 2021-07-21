Heartland Votes
City of Jackson prepares for Homecomers celebration

The Jackson Homecomers celebration will be July 27-31.
The Jackson Homecomers celebration will be July 27-31.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The city will begin setting up for Jackson Homecomers on Monday, July 26.

Streets in Uptown Jackson will be shut down in the afternoon.

Homecomers will be July 27-31.

Portions of S. High Street, Court Street, Barton Square, W. Adams and W. Jefferson Street will be closed throughout the event.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area because there will be pedestrians and traffic congestion.

