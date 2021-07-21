Heartland Votes
Advertisement

City to hold community open house for Paducah City Manager

An open house will be held to say 'thank you' to out-going Paducah City Manager Jim Arndt.
An open house will be held to say 'thank you' to out-going Paducah City Manager Jim Arndt.(STEPHAN BATES | (Source: City of Paducah))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah is planning to hold a community open house to say ‘thank you’ to City Manager Jim Arndt.

The open house will be held in the atrium of City Hall from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 30.

Refreshments will be served and comments will be made by the Paducah Board of Commissioners to wish Arndt well.

Arndt is stepping down from his role with the city to move back home to Illinois.

In January, he said he would be leaving to be closer to family and to open a consulting business for local governments.

Arndt has been Paducah’s city manager since July 1, 2018.

His official last day is July 31.

The city’s new City Manager, Daron Jordan, will officially begin on August 1.

Jordan has been serving as the city manager in Paris, Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services is working with (RTA Police), to...
Do you know her? Officials need public’s help to identify baby found at RTA bus stop
Governor Mike Parson will announce a new director of the Department of Health and Senior...
Gov. Parson to announce new Mo. DHSS director, vaccine incentive program
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a COVID-19 hotspot advisory was...
COVID-19 ‘hotspot advisory’ issued for 3 central Mo. counties
Blue pills are apparently made of potent fentanyl that can cause some to overdose with only...
DEA agents in Missouri-area seize record number of fentanyl
This school year, Kingston can show off a new wardrobe and an extra boost of confidence.
Community raises money for young boy bullied at school for his clothes

Latest News

Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 7/21
Space is limited and registration is required. (Source: Mike Mohundro).
Current River State Park to host ‘Journaling through Time’ workshop
A “Back 2 Teach Bash” is collecting and distributing supplies for teachers in southern Illinois.
Back 2 Teach Bash collects, distributes supplies for southern Ill. teachers
The Show-Me Careers program showed southeast Mo. educators what's available when their students...
Career program shows southeast Mo. educators opportunities available for students as they enter workforce