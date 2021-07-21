City to hold community open house for Paducah City Manager

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah is planning to hold a community open house to say ‘thank you’ to City Manager Jim Arndt.

The open house will be held in the atrium of City Hall from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 30.

Refreshments will be served and comments will be made by the Paducah Board of Commissioners to wish Arndt well.

Arndt is stepping down from his role with the city to move back home to Illinois.

In January, he said he would be leaving to be closer to family and to open a consulting business for local governments.

Arndt has been Paducah’s city manager since July 1, 2018.

His official last day is July 31.

The city’s new City Manager, Daron Jordan, will officially begin on August 1.

Jordan has been serving as the city manager in Paris, Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.