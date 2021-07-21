Bronze statue stolen from nursing center
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - Miner Police are trying to track down a bronze statue stolen in front of the Miner Nursing Center.
Police say the statue was taken sometime between Friday night, July 16 to Saturday morning, July 17.
According to the Miner Nursing Center Facebook page, the statue, ‘Miner Man,’ is their mascot.
They hope the public will be on the look out for him.
Anyone with information about the theft of the statue is asked to contact the Miner Police Department at 573-471-8568.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.