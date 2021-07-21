Heartland Votes
Bronze statue stolen from nursing center

'Miner Man,' a bronze statue, was stolen from the Miner Nursing Center sometime between Friday...
'Miner Man,' a bronze statue, was stolen from the Miner Nursing Center sometime between Friday night, July 16 and Saturday morning, July 17.(Source: Miner Police Department/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - Miner Police are trying to track down a bronze statue stolen in front of the Miner Nursing Center.

Police say the statue was taken sometime between Friday night, July 16 to Saturday morning, July 17.

According to the Miner Nursing Center Facebook page, the statue, ‘Miner Man,’ is their mascot.

They hope the public will be on the look out for him.

Update: If anyone has any info, please let MINER PD know. Officer Jessica Martin took the...

Posted by Miner Nursing Center on Monday, July 19, 2021

Anyone with information about the theft of the statue is asked to contact the Miner Police Department at 573-471-8568.

