Heartland Votes
Advertisement

BODYCAM: Officer saves trapped family from burning home

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (CNN) - A police officer is being praised for his bravery after he risked his life to save others Monday.

Check out a bodycam video showing officer Mark Conklin running towards a house engulfed in flames.

Police say children and an adult were trapped in the home.

Despite standing next to the extreme heat, Conklin directed the trapped occupants to jump from the upstairs window, catching them as they came down.

Police Chief Tim Jackson said Conklin’s actions were “one of the most outstanding examples of bravery, herois, and exemplary service” he has seen.

The house occupants were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

No other serious injuries were sustained. There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services is working with (RTA Police), to...
Do you know her? Officials need public’s help to identify baby found at RTA bus stop
Governor Mike Parson will announce a new director of the Department of Health and Senior...
Gov. Parson to announce new Mo. DHSS director, vaccine incentive program
Blue pills are apparently made of potent fentanyl that can cause some to overdose with only...
DEA agents in Missouri-area seize record number of fentanyl
This school year, Kingston can show off a new wardrobe and an extra boost of confidence.
Community raises money for young boy bullied at school for his clothes
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a COVID-19 hotspot advisory was...
COVID-19 ‘hotspot advisory’ issued for 3 central Mo. counties

Latest News

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 63 new COVID-19 cases on...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 64 new COVID-19 cases
The smoke on the U.S. East Coast was reminiscent of last fall when multiple large fires burning...
Massive wildfires in US West bring haze to East Coast
An officer took quick action to save a trapped family from their burning home on Monday.
WATCH: Officer braves burning home to save family
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, attorney Michael Avenatti arrives at federal court in...
Michael Avenatti faces embezzlement trial in California