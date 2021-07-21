Bill to support families experiencing pregnancy loss introduced in Senate, House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - A bill to support families experiencing pregnancy loss or other challenges when starting a family was introduced into the Senate and the House on Tuesday, July 20.

If approved, the bicameral bill, “Support Through Loss Act,” would raise awareness about pregnancy loss through resources and patient-centered care and would also establish a new paid leave benefits for workers going through this painful time.

The following a breakdown of the bill sponsored by U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-MA):

Ensure employers provide at least three days of paid leave for workers to process and cope following a pregnancy loss, an unsuccessful assisted reproductive technology procedure, a failed adoption arrangement, a failed surrogacy arrangement, or a medical diagnosis or event that impacts pregnancy or fertility.

Have the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, develop and disseminate public information regarding pregnancy loss, including information on the incidence and prevalence of pregnancy loss, as well as the range of treatment options for pregnancy loss and recurrent pregnancy loss.

Invest $45 million annually to the National Institutes of Health for federal research into miscarriage and pregnancy loss.

To view the full text of bill, click here.

