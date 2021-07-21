Back 2 Teach Bash collects, distributes supplies for southern Ill. teachers

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - A “Back 2 Teach Bash” is collecting and distributing supplies for teachers in southern Illinois.

The Women’s Center in Carbondale will be collecting the supplies at two locations on Saturday, July 31. They will then give the supplies to teachers.

It will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Ray Fosse Park at 500 E. DeYoung St. in Marion and Evergreen Park at 1205 W. Pleasant Hill in Carbondale.

