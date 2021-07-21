AT&T cell outage reported in Mississippi Co., Mo.

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office reported that some AT&T cell phone customers in the county are experiencing an outage on Wednesday morning, July 21.

As of 10 a.m., the cause of the outage is unknown, but the sheriff’s office said they heard there may have been a junction box failure.

According to the AT&T Outage Center, more than 200 customers are impacted by the service issues.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.