$4M in new grant programs awarded to help fight crimes against children in Mo.

The funding for the Crimes Against Children/Sex Crimes grant is expected to open on August 1...
The funding for the Crimes Against Children/Sex Crimes grant is expected to open on August 1 and the funding for the Victims of Crimes grant is expected to open September 1. (Source: stock image/Pexels)(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - New grant programs in Missouri will be used to fight crimes against children and provide more funding to agencies that provide services to crime victims.

“The last two years have created hardships and strained resources across the nation, but the reported rise in crimes affecting children and the difficulties experienced by agencies that provide vital services to crime victims is most concerning,” Governor Mike Parson said. “These new grant programs will allow us to better investigate and prosecute criminals who victimize children and support domestic violence service agencies and child advocacy centers who serve our most vulnerable citizens and help bring criminals to justice.”

Out of $4 million, half will be grant opportunities made available to help local law enforcement and prosecutors fight crimes against children, which according to Governor Parson’s office, rose in 2020 and 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An additional $2 million in grant opportunities is being made available to help crime victim service agencies.

The governor’s office reported there were increases in service referrals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two grants will use funds previously allocated to Missouri from the federal Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program.

There is no local match required to receive the funding.

The grants will be administered by the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

The funding opportunity for the Crimes Against Children/Sex Crimes grant is expected to open on August 1.

Projects may include hiring additional staff to investigate, prosecute and detect crimes against children.

The funding for the Victims of Crimes grant is expected to open September 1.

It can be used to provide resource assistance to domestic violence service agencies and child advocacy centers and aiding other entities serving victims from those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

