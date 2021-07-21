Heartland Votes
2 people accused of shooting man at his home in Paducah

From left: Zachary Hulpa and Mikayla Little are accused of shooting a man in his home in Paducah, Ky.(Paducah Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people are accused of shooting a man at his home on Sunday morning, July 21.

Zachary Hulpa, 28, and Mikayla Little, 18, both of Paducah, were arrested on Wednesday, July 21 at an apartment building they had been staying at on Hovekamp Road.

Hulpa was charged in warrants with first-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

He was also arrested on a warrant charging him with second-degree assault after police say he was identified as the man who pistol-whipped another man on Friday at a motel on Bridge Street; as well as a Fulton County warrant charging him with violating an emergency protection order.

Little was charged in a warrant with complicity to first-degree assault.

Paducah police were called at 4:45 a.m. on Sunday to a home in the 1600 block of Washington Street.

The 44-year-old victim told officers he invited a couple to his home and a disagreement started. He said he was shot in the upper back.

The man and woman reportedly left the scene.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

Police identified the couple as Hulpa and Little.

At the time of their arrest, police say Hulpa had methamphetamine in his possession.

They were both booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

